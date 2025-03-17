Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
RUNN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1288 dividend. This is an increase from Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.
