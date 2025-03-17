Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Performance

RUNN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1288 dividend. This is an increase from Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

