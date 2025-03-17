Islamic Coin (ISLM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $727,701.99

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and $727,701.99 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,178.95 or 0.99817927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,838.52 or 0.99409395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,195,540,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,644,085 coins. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,195,486,995.474167 with 1,678,604,592.4516144 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.04448347 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $707,084.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

