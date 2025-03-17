Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 65.1% in February

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQX opened at $24.20 on Monday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

