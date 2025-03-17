Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 59.9%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $196.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $207.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

