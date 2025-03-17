Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 723182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xencor Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xencor by 63.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 127.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

