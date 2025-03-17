iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 201805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 211,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 547,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,698 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,358.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

