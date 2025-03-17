The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KF opened at $20.87 on Monday. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $6,220,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

