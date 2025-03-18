Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $569.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

