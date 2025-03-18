RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Invests $417,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

