Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 456.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

