Choate Investment Advisors Buys 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $678.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $694.15 and a 200-day moving average of $827.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

