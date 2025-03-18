SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,186,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.