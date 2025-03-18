NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00004262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00026526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

