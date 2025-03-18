Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $159,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,378,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

