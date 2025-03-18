Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 14,786 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,010.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 860.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 931.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

