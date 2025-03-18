Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 720,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 894,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 3.75.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,738.80. This trade represents a 10.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

