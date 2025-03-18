Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 148,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 64,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

