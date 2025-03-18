Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Group stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 30.34 and a current ratio of 30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -194,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Great Elm Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

