Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 67,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 113,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

