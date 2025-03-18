Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 12,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLL. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $485,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

