Xponance Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $482.59 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.