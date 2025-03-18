Xponance Inc. Purchases 19,514 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $65,288,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

