Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.06. 178,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 76,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $261.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X China Consumer ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.