Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 261,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $193,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,733,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

