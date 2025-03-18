iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 13,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 21,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

