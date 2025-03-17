PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PAXS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 228,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,892. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
