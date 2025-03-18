Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 182,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 277,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

