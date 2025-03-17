NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Short Interest Update

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Insider Transactions at NeueHealth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeueHealth Price Performance
Shares of NeueHealth stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $4.71. 81,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693. NeueHealth has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56.
NeueHealth Company Profile
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
