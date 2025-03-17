BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.11.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $103.05. 137,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,305. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

