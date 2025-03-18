HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

