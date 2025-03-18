HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 130,611 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.11% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEQT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 319.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $431,000.

Shares of HEQT opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

