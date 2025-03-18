Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.