Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

