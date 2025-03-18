LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

