Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.19.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

