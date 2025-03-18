Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.