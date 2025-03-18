Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.52. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.41 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

