Wanchain Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $2.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00022716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,498,212 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.