Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – March 18th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Richtech Robotics, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the shares of companies that own, operate, or are heavily involved in the gaming and entertainment industry, specifically through casino operations. These investments tend to be influenced by consumer spending trends, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions impacting discretionary income and tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $235.79. 822,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,554. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,070.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 2,968,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,740. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Richtech Robotics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 5,012,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of -7.94. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 82,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

