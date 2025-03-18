Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

