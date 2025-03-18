Xponance Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $453.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $425.73 and a one year high of $624.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

