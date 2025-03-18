Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 911,259,409 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 914,588,380.67395455. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08239406 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $11,705,651.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

