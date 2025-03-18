Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE IDE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
