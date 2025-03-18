Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IDE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 66,936 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

