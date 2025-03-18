Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Sells $53,506.62 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,847.02. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 296,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,993. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRGB

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.