OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $728,227.06 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $728,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. The trade was a 29.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OppFi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.29 million, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

