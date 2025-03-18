Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rises By 21.1%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DLH Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,581. DLH has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
