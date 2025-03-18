Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rises By 21.1%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DLH Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,581. DLH has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DLH by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DLH by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLHC

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.