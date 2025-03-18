SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 63,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,992. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

