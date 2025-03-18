Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 307 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AXON stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.99. 558,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.