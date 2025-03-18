Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Rises By 20.6%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 206,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Freightos Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CRGO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 72,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,709. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. Research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
