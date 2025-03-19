Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
