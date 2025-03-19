3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.54 and last traded at $152.83. 998,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,091,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 154,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 74,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

